Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: What we know so far

What is there to say at the moment about Tulsa King season 2, whether it be filming or a potential premiere date? Isn’t this a fun topic to think about at this point?

We’re a little ways removed from the season 1 finale at this point, but know this: That isn’t slowing down our eagerness for more information! The Sylvester Stallone series ended on a huge cliffhanger with the fate of Dwight up in the air — could he really be heading back to prison after that betrayal? It may not be something that we like to think about, but it’s still on our mind nonetheless.

Unfortunately, there is no specific premiere date as of yet for the next chapter, and it does seem as though we’ll be waiting a good while to see it back on Paramount+. For those unaware, showrunner Terence Winter recently departed the series, and before Tulsa King can really get going, there has to be another point person running the show behind the scenes. That has to happen and then after that, the story can be fully prepared in earnest.

Our feeling at the moment here is rather simple: We may be waiting until the summer for the start of production and if that happens, that raises more questions as to when a season 2 could premiere. We’d personally love to see it back at some point this calendar year, but don’t be surprised if it is early 2024.

One important thing to think about

How is the uncertain future of Yellowstone going to impact this show? We know that Tulsa King is not directly connected to the Kevin Costner show in any way but at the same time, there is going to be an eagerness for more Taylor Sheridan programming.

If the Paramount Network series is in flux after the events of season 5, we could see Paramount+ pushing to get the Stallone show back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, we know already that there’s only so fast things could go! Also, you don’t want to force the series on the air before it is 100% ready.

