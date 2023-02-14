Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: When will buzz begin?

It’s not too hard to figure out that there is already a demand for Tulsa King season 2. This is what happens when you have a popular show, a big-name star, and a cliffhanger that leaves everyone eager for more.

If course, it also does go without saying that we have more questions! What’s one of the big ones? Let’s just say it comes down to when we’re going to see a little more buzz start to surface about this upcoming season. We heard the news last week that the Taylor Sheridan production starring Sylvester Stallone needs a new showrunner, and we tend to think that things will be fairly quiet from now until an announcement is made.

Once that happens, there will be a cause for some optimism as the creative team can fully get to work, scripts can be written, and then production will be underway. The fact that there is no showrunner now, though, does make it questionable that we’ll see new episodes this year. It’s possible in theory, but people will have to move fairly fast. (We have seen Sheridan shows do that before, and that’s why you can’t let go of hope entirely.) Once filming stars, the buzz will start to really get going! We could hear about casting news, and a few new photos could start to surface online.

Our general sentiment is come fall, there’s going to be at least some stuff from the Tulsa King world that we know. Even if a premiere date isn’t out there yet, we could have an approximate sense of when the show is coming back. One thing that may be a factor here is Sheridan’s most prominent product in Yellowstone. With it facing an uncertain future at present, it may put the onus on some of his other products to get back sooner.

Herein lies the ultimate Tulsa King production — everyone wants it back soon, but it needs a showrunner to make that happen. With that, we expect someone named as soon as possible.

When do you think we’ll start seeing more Tulsa King season 2 buzz?

