Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 5/26?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? For those unaware, this has certainly been a big week for the show. Filming is underway! While there have not been many teases from the set, it has been rather nice to just know that many familiar faces are now back in Montana, hoping to deliver a fantastic conclusion to this story. (Remember, this is the final season.)

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to barge in here to note that there is no new episode tonight; not only that, but there won’t be one anytime soon, either. The plan still remains to bring the show back at some point in November.

We’ve noted this in the past, but we do think it is fair to expect a lot less when it comes to activity and/or information on the rest of the season over the next few months. Given the mystery surrounding John Dutton’s fate, there is probably going to be a real wariness when it comes to allowing a lot of significant info out there on the future of the show. We certainly understand the desire to keep things under wraps — how can you not? There is certainly a lot riding on this show, but also beyond just that when you consider for a moment the fact that there is at least one spin-off being planned.

Ironically, if there is one thing we do want news on soon…

It is tied to the spin-off. There are reports out there already that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser could be two of the stars of that show, but nothing has been finalized or anything close to it. Then, there was also that Matthew McConaughey chatter for a long time, and we are still waiting for something to materialize there if it ever does.

