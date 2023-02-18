YOU season 4: Will it be the final season at Netflix?

As we get ourselves excited to see YOU season 4 episode 6 arrive at Netflix down the road, why not discuss the long-term future for a moment?

While we don’t want to seriously entertain the idea that we are entering the final stretch of the Penn Badgley series, we do have to consider the possibility of it. Netflix is a series that does have a tendency to end shows after a short period of time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and state the following: We aren’t altogether concerned over the show’s season 5 future. Or, at the very least, this is how we feel for now. There isn’t exactly a whole lot of evidence out there that season 4 is going to mark the end of the road for the story and until we hear something contrary out there, we’ll believe that something more is coming.

It’s also worth noting at the moment that there are still some plans in the works for a season 5 behind the scenes. Should Netflix want to make it happen, the writers certainly appear to be game.

How long could a show like this realistically go?

If there is any one major concern that a lot of people out there could have, this is probably it. It’s already a stretch to believe that Joe Goldberg has managed to evade arrest or death so far, and there is a good chance that something is going to happen at some point. Maybe it happens this season, or maybe that’s something that happens in a season 5.

For now, we tend to think that a YOU renewal is going to be coming over the next month / month and a half. Why would you wait longer than that if you are Netflix to give the show a green light for more?

Do you think that YOU season 4 could be the final one at Netflix?

