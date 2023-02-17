YOU season 4 part 2: Don’t expect Jenna Ortega appearance

If you were hoping to see Jenna Ortega return to YOU at some point during season 4 part 2, prepare to be disappointed.

For those of you who are not aware at the moment, the Wednesday star (prior to her recent surge of fame) played the role of Ellie earlier on in the Penn Badgley show’s run. Even though Joe Goldberg is now in another continent living under another name in Jonathan Moore, that doesn’t mean that the show is completely forgetting about his past! As a matter of fact, they may continue looking for some ways to bring people back into the mix.

Speaking to IndieWire recently, showrunner Sera Gamble actually confirmed that there was an idea to bring Ortega back to season 4 — before, of course, they realized she was busy with something else:

“We wanted to bring Ellie back and we heard, ‘Oh, Jenna is doing some show.’ … It’s been just such a pleasure to see Jenna this year. We have ideas for Ellie if her schedule allows her to visit us again.”

Given the popularity of Wednesday and/or Ortega, we have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be available for some sort of major arc down the road. (A season 5 has not been ordered as of yet, but it does feel pretty darn likely for the time being.) Personally, we’d be fine with a cameo — we do tend to think people from the past are going to always find their way back into Joe’s orbit. While he’s currently still both free and alive, he has a history of being rather messy. Honestly, it’s a shocker that he isn’t dead or arrested at this point.

Remember now that YOU season 4 part 2 is going to be coming to Netflix when you get around to March 9.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

