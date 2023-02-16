YOU season 4 episode 6 trailer further hypes up Love ‘return’

We knew thanks to a teaser last week that Love Quinn could be returning to YOU season 4 episode 6 — or, at least some point in the second half of the season. What in the world could she want? Or, is she really even alive to want anything?

One of the most important things to remember for now is quite simple: Love seems to be dead. We’ve moved forward with that assumption for a while. In the newly-released full trailer for season 4 part 2, you do see the character with a book — it looks like it may be one written by Rhys Montrose based on what we’ve seen in the season already. Is that a clue for anything at all?

Well, we’d argue that this is almost too coincidental and too neat — there’s a good chance that this Love return is some sort of dream sequence, especially since there are so many other present-day threats that Joe a.k.a. Jonathan has to deal with. Take Rhys, who has been exposed now as the Eat the Rich Killer. Or, what’s happening in regards to his relationship with Kate, who he clearly wants but is hesitant to fully be with. Then, you’ve also got the mystery of Marienne, who is still out there and we tend to think will show up at some point moving forward.

Of course, if there is one major argument for Love to be alive, it is this: why feature the character so prominently at the end of the trailer unless there’s a big plan? If she turns up for only a ten or twenty-second cameo at the end of the day, we do tend to think that a lot of people out there will prove to be pretty darn annoyed. Would this appearance have been better off as a surprise?

What do you think we are going to see for Love moving into YOU season 4 episode 6, no matter when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

