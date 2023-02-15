YOU season 4 part 2 teaser: Is Love Quinn returning?

If you weren’t excited enough to see YOU season 4 part 2 arrive on Netflix down the road, here’s another reason to be. Could we be actually seeing the return of Love Quinn to the show?

Based on the end of season 3, it felt pretty clear that the character was dead. However, this is a world where we have seen some pretty insane things over the years and with that in mind, why would you ever rule anything out?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

If you stuck around through the end of episode 5 on Netflix, you would have seen a teaser that hyped up a few notable things in the second part of the season — one that included a quick glimpse of Victoria Pedretti’s character! Of course, this could just be some sort of dream sequence on Joe’s part, since there has been nothing out there about the actress making a substantial return.

Yet, the fact that she turns up at all does cement further what has been an enormous part of YOU as a show from the very start. No matter how much Joe Goldberg may think he can avoid his past, he never really can. What happened to Love still is somewhere in his mind, and we tend to think that Marienne also still has a major story to tell. Sure, Joe let her go, but doesn’t she still have the ability to come back at any given point? Given that “Jonathan” could be putting much of his attention in the near future on Rhys, that could leave him vulnerable to some other parts of his past coming back to bite him.

Related – Check out some of the early ratings for YOU season 4, including how they could set the stage for a season 5

What do you think could be coming when it comes to YOU season 4 episode 6, let alone all of part 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







