YOU season 5: Is there already a plan behind the scenes?

We know that we are currently halfway through YOU season 4 over at Netflix, but is there an idea already for season 5? It may sound crazy, but it definitely feels this way! Joe Goldberg’s story feels in some ways finite, mostly because it feels like there are only so many times you can tell a story with similar notes to it. Yet, therein lies the challenge — to make all of these notes feel like a part of a very different piece.

While there may not be an official renewal as of yet for season 5, just go ahead and know that there are definitely some things being talked about already…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Sera Gamble not only talked about the current plan for the fourth season, but also a little bit more of where things could be going a little bit after the fact.

We have an idea for season five that we’re excited about. It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn [Badgley], the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story. And though I feel like tonally, we’re very different and we are not trying to sell Joe as any kind of a hero with a straight face. This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show.

We could personally see a season 5 being the end of the road for this show, mostly because Netflix programs in general don’t have some rich tradition of being on the air for an extended period of time. Often, we get to a point where the service wants to move on. No matter when YOU comes to a close, let’s just hope everyone involved has the time to plan something out.

Related – Want to get some early discussion on the second part of YOU season 4?

Do you think that YOU season 5 is going to be the final one at Netflix?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







