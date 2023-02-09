YOU season 4 episode 6: Is Marienne returning?

As you prepare for YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix, there is a lot to think about — especially with Marienne.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: Where is this character at, and is she coming back? We spent so much of the long hiatus anticipating that she was going to have a big role in the story and yet, she was barely around! Joe let her go after he found her and since that time, he’s become Professor Jonathan Moore — he has a new identity, a new life, and even a new love interest in Kate.

Yet, even in the midst of all of this, we have a hard time thinking that Marienne as a key part of this world is gone forever. After all, what is the evidence of that? This is a show that always finds a way to let the past linger, and we have seen that play out in a wide array of different forms already. We’re certainly excited to see what the writers have planned, and the only real shame here is that we’ve gotta wait for a good month in order to see it.

Our theory? No matter when Marienne returns, it’s going to be one of the most inopportune occasions possible for Joe. If we’ve learned one thing from watching YOU, it is that things always get messier and messier for this character and that the truth has a nasty way of coming back out.

Also, remember in the second half of the season that we’re going to be getting a chance to see Joe square off against the Eat the Rich Killer, who is none other than Rhys … who also just so happens to be running for Mayor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

