YOU season 4 episode 6 return date: When’s it back on Netflix?

After you watch the first five episodes of YOU season 4, it makes all the sense in the world to want a return date for episode 6. Netflix made the decision to split this story up into halves, which is a choice they could start to do more with many of their programs. We’ll have to wait and see on that.

So what can we at least say about the future of the Penn Badgley series? Read on, and rest assured, there are no spoilers within.

At the time of this writing, the plan for YOU season 4 episode 6 is for it to premiere on Thursday, March 9, and the same goes for the remainder of the season as well. These give episodes will certainly be packed with a lot of drama, and also raise some major questions about the future of several characters. We know that we could be in for a very juicy story, and the thing about this show in general is that once you watch a couple of episodes, you aren’t going to want to stop. It’s one of those reasons why we wish there was more than ten installments in a season.

So as we look to the future beyond this season, this is where we unfortunately have to remind you that as of right now, there is no formal YOU season 5. Is there still hope that we’ll see that happen? Absolutely, but it could require a good bit of patience on our part to get to an announcement. Remember if you want that to happen, watch season 4 and beyond that, do it in pretty rapid fashion! Netflix is going to want to see that you are still addiction to this show.

