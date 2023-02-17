Virgin River season 5 premiere date: How could it be divided?

In the past, we have spoken about the possibility that Netflix could split up Virgin River season 5 into halves later this year. That definitely feels like something that is still on the table, mostly because the streaming service is shifting more and more in that direction. Just take a look at what they’ve done recently with both YOU and then also Stranger Things.

Does this mean that in all certainty, we’re going to see the Alexandra Breckenridge drama go the same route? No. There’s a good chance that Netflix still does what they always have here since this is a solid, stable audience and has been from the very beginning.

If we DO see Virgin River split up into parts, we do have a good sense as to how that could be happening. There are 12 episodes currently set to comprise the new season, and we would imagine that they would just do six for each part. That’s actually more episodes at once than what we got for YOU season 4, and it would certainly give the show a good bit of content still for fans to sink their teeth into.

The advance to considering this is that there’s a chance you could see a premiere a bit earlier — take June rather than July. The business ramifications right now are pretty clear for Netflix, since this is a chance for them to generate some more subscriber income.

What will viewers want?

Unless splitting the season up allows people to see the show much earlier than they would otherwise, we’re sure there are a lot of people out there who would rather just get the new chapter all at once. This is one of the most binge-worthy shows out there already, and it typically comes out at a time of the year where there isn’t a whole lot of competition. With that, everyone can watch the whole thing over the course of a few days.

