Virgin River season 5 premiere date: No Valentine’s Day news?

Was there a case for a Virgin River season 5 premiere date to be revealed on Valentine’s Day? At this case, we’d definitely argue so! Just think about it for a moment. This is a show that certainly counts as one of the more romantic on television, and we think that there would have been a huge amount of enthusiasm if there was a teaser or something else shown off.

So why didn’t Netflix opt to do something like this, especially since the showed they were willing to do it with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story? Well, as silly as it may seem, this may have been a case of one over another. Except for maybe Comic-Con, upfronts, or some specific, show-focused events, there are not a lot of instances where networks and streaming services announce premiere dates or trailers for a bunch of their stuff at once. The decision was most likely made to let the Bridgerton prequel have the spotlight today, especially since it is premiering earlier on in May. Meanwhile, the most likely scenario for Virgin River season 5 is that we are seeing it in July.

Even if there was no Queen Charlotte reveal today, there is even still a chance that we would be waiting for a little while still to find out about season 5. Why? It’s just a consequence of us still being four or five months away! We do think we’ll hear something in the spring, but we’re talking around April. Netflix will still have plenty of time to promote the show, and we are very much confident that they are going to do just that.

After all, let’s put it like this: Why wouldn’t they? Given that this is one of their most-popular shows, they have absolutely nothing to lose with generating as much buzz around it as soon as they possibly can. They just want to scale out their shows to 100% ensure that they as many subscribers for as long as possible.

Now, let’s just hope that Virgin River maintains the quality that it’s had the past few seasons. If we get that, it’s easy to be over the moon.

Do you think we’re going to get some sort of Virgin River season 5 premiere date reveal soon?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates you won’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







