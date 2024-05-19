Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 5/19?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Also, is big news on the horizon here?

Before we get into answering the second question, let’s go ahead and deal with the first — unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. Instead, you are going to be waiting until November to see the hit Western return.

However, this is where that good news comes into play! All indications suggest that over the next several days, filming will actually resume on the second part of the season — otherwise now known as the final episodes. Some cast members are already back in Montana, where the series largely is set.

Even in spite of the super-long wait, we do tend to think that the bulk of the key players will be back — the main mystery right now remains Kevin Costner. As the actor himself said recently, he had not heard anything suggesting he will return, but he remains open to it after a lot of assorted headlines after the last year-plus. The series will have to figure out what happens to John Dutton if he is not around. Meanwhile, they also need to set the stage for a spin-off that has the tentative title of 2024. More than likely, that will be changed since we don’t necessarily imagine it being set in such a limited window of time.

When will you actually start to see some more footage?

For now, it is far too early to say anything for certain. However, if we had to issue a guess, we’d say that it makes sense for something more to start coming out when we get around to the summer, alongside an official premiere date.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network?

