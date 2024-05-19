All American season 6 episode 8 spoilers: How Taye Diggs returns

As many of you may have heard at this point, Monday night’s All American season 6 episode 8 is going to feature the return of Taye Diggs. Of course, bringing back Billy is one of those things that is so much easier said than done, all things considered. The character died in season 5 and because of that, finding a way to bring him back does take a certain amount of creativity.

Ultimately, the fact that this upcoming episode is titled “Kids See Ghosts” is a clue as to how he will be featured. This show isn’t going full supernatural by any means, but the writers have figured out a way to offer up a lot of closure to these characters at a time in which they almost certainly need it. Just remember for a moment that we have a lot that we need to see progress over the next several weeks. While there is a chance at a season 7, a lot of the speculation suggests that we are going to see the story move in a few different directions. We tend to think there’s a chance that a number of new characters are going to surface, and some fan favorites could depart due to it being the end of their story.

Below, you can check out the full All American season 6 episode 8 synopsis with a few more specifics:

TAYE DIGGS GUEST STARS – Laura (Monet Mazur) surprises Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Spencer (Daniel Ezra) with a special gift from Billy (guest star Taye Diggs) that helps them navigate issues they’re each dealing with. Elsewhere, Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes a discovery during a therapy session, and Coop (Bre-Z) prepares Patience (Chelsea Tavares) for the next step in their case against Miko (#608). The episode was written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Sheelin Choksey. Original airdate 5/20/2024.

So yeah, have your tissues ready — odds are, you are going to need them for the next several episodes.

