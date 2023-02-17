Heels season 2 premiere date: Reasons for news soon?

Are we on the cusp of getting some further news on Heels season 2 at some point in the near future? The more that we hear on the subject, the happier we are!

The first thing we should really do here, though, is remind you of this: Production on the upcoming batch of episodes has been done for a good while and just on the basis of that alone, we know that the show is, theoretically, more or less ready to go. The reason for the holdup insofar as a premiere date goes stems from the fact that Starz and Lionsgate are splitting up, and that’s led to a lot of boring legal stuff pushing back the premieres of many different shows across the board.

Yet, we’ve heard the first half of 2023 floated out there as a possible window for the show’s return, and we do have more reasons to think that could be possible. We know that Outlander season 7 is coming in summer and Hightown season 3 in the second half of this year. Those are two shows that the Stephen Amell wrestling drama won’t have to compete with insofar as real estate goes over the next several months.

At this point, we could envision a scenario where the show is possibly back in April or May, and eventually could be paired up with Power Book II: Ghost in some capacity. No matter when it is announced, though, the top priority is really that it gets the promotion it deserves. We do think the show deserved way more attention for season 1 than it received, especially when you consider the popularity of wrestling all over the world. Why wouldn’t the folks at Starz want to try and grab some of those viewers? This is an excellent look behind the curtain, especially when it comes to wrestlers trying to find a way to make it big.

