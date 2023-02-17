The Last of Us season 1 episode 6: Why no early release again?

If you love The Last of Us, there’s a good chance you may be a little bummed out today. Why? Last week, you had a chance to watch a new episode at this time!

Unfortunately, HBO has opted to not give us a new installment for the second straight week, though it does appear as though there is some reasoning to it — and it’s the same sort of reasoning that they typically apply to the majority of their shows.

Let’s start off here by reminding you of why we had the special HBO Max release last week, and why it fundamentally had a lot to do with the Super Bowl. HBO proper knew that the live ratings were going to be weaker this past Sunday virtually no matter what, so they decided to just get out in front of everything early by putting an installment on their streaming service. There’s a reason why there hasn’t been a big release about the ratings for episode 5; we tend to think it had to do with the numbers being a lot more spread out.

When it comes to season 1 episode 6, however, we are anticipating somewhat of a return to normalcy here from top to bottom. That means the episode will be available on HBO and HBO Max at the same time Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. We also imagine that some of the big expectations are going to be there when it comes to this show in the ratings. We can’t say it will shatter some more of the series’ personal records, but who knew that this show would be this huge, this fast? The source material is without a doubt phenomenal, but there is always that fear that video-game adaptations are going to be penalized by people who make judgments about the source and don’t give the TV version a chance.

What are you most excited to see on The Last of Us season 1 episode 7 when we get it?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

