Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Big reveal soon?

We know that Power Book IV: Force season 2 is coming to Starz at some point over the next several months; waiting is the hard part.

Luckily, are we almost done having to be in the dark on this? There is some evidence that a reveal could be coming in the relatively near future, so why not share a few details all about it?

First and foremost, let’s begin with the fact that yesterday, the network shared the first full trailer for Power Book II: Ghost. That means that they may be winding down their early promotion of that show, and that means that they could shift things a little bit more in the direction of what is coming up down the road for them. That could easily mean that we have a chance to see the publicity train rolling for Force sooner rather than later.

Remember, we’ve noted for a little while now that the Joseph Sikora series could be coming back at some point over the course of May / early June — given that Starz has started to announce some premiere dates for that same month, we have a little hope something more could be coming.

If you do want one last bit of evidence that something more could be coming, just look at Sikora’s own tweet recently that an announcement could be coming soon. He may just be hoping that this is the case, but we do think there is a reason for a lot of optimism right now. Why wouldn’t we think that we would be getting something further at this point? There is no reason for season 3 to be pushed into the start of the summer, especially when there is a prime spring slot right there that the powers-that-be could be using.

Related – If we don’t end up seeing season 2 in May, when do we get it?

What are you the most excited to eventually see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 at Starz?

