The Boys season 4 spoilers: EP on ‘new’ Black Noir

As we do prepare ourselves to see The Boys season 4 on Prime Video, it is clear that we are seeing total chaos within the Seven!

Now, we know that there are some new people coming on board here in Firecracker and Sage. Then, there is the mystery of Black Noir. The former Black Noir a.k.a. Irving died at the hands of Homelander at the end of the season 3 finale; however, the public does not know that happen. Nathan Mitchell played the character in the past, and he will be back under the suit. However, at the same time, he is not playing the same character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

We know that there are theories aplenty out there about who this “new” Black Noir could be, and we’ll have to wait and see over the course of time. However, showrunner Eric Kripke did share at least a few thoughts on the subject to Entertainment Weekly:

…It would be spoiling some of the fun stuff to reveal who it is and what that person’s like … I will say, in a world that is about a certain amount of show business satire, it’s funny to go to an anonymous superhero and say, ‘We need you to take on this performance and you’ll be completely anonymous, but you’ll play this other role.’ That’s a funny challenge for an actor.

We imagine that for Mitchell, a lot of the fun here is going to be trying to find a way to incorporate some physicality that looks and feels different. The OG Black Noir was extremely formidable, and we’re sure the new one will be, as well. Yet, at the same time let’s hope it is formidable in a somewhat different way and is not just a repeat of what we’ve seen before.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Boys now, including a look at the new Supes

What are you most excited to see moving into The Boys season 4 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







