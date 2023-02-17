Severance season 2 premiere date: What’s currently clear?

In case you were not aware already, Severance season 2 is deep in production and on the basis of that alone, there is a lot to be excited about.

What’s the problem? That’s rather simple: Having to wait a long time in order to see the show back on the air. Filming for the second batch of episodes is going until we get around to May, and what is starting to become clear is that Apple TV+ isn’t altogether keen to share a lot of other insight leading up to it coming back.

Why not? When it comes to casting, a big part of it is tied to the oh-so-simple fact that a lot has already been announced including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble. Rather than give you a bunch of individual, smaller announcements over time, the folks at the streamer decided to give a lot to you at once. As for any story details, did you really think that they were going to get a lot of those in advance? This show is about as secretive as they come, and we do recognize already that there are some good reasons for that. Why would they give anything away about this super-complex narrative down the line?

The next big announcement we tend to think we’re going to get is in a few months when filming wraps up for the season — and maybe we’ll get some sort of teaser or premiere date news a little bit later on down the road from there. It feels obvious at this point that we won’t see an announcement while production is going on; also, there’s no real reason to rush this given that the earliest we would expect Severance season 2 back is either the late summer or the fall. We still have a ways to go!

