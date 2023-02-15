Severance season 2 premiere date: Impact of Ted Lasso news

How does the new premiere-date announcement for Ted Lasso impact another Apple TV+ show in Severance? While the connection may not be direct, there is something worth noting about how the streaming service tends to program their hits.

Let’s start off with a reminder: The super-popular soccer comedy is coming back on Wednesday, March 15. We already know that it’s running for twelve episodes, so presuming that we get one every week and no major hiatus throughout, this means that it would be done at the very end of May. Conveniently, that puts the entirety of that show out there before the Emmy cut-off date.

As for Severance, we do think that there’s one more Apple TV+ hit that will premiere before it — think The Morning Show, which recently wrapped filming. If it starts streaming in early June, that could cement the Adam Scott show further for a start in either late August or September. Given that production for it is going to wrap in May, it should have plenty of time to be edited around that point — also, that gives more viewers a chance to check out its greatness. To us, this still remains a show set to grow its audience significantly for season 2, similar in a way to Yellowjackets over on Showtime.

Of course, all of this comes down still to what the folks at the streamer decide, but it doesn’t make sense for Severance, Ted Lasso, or The Morning Show to overlap — they want to retain subscribers, and also use these shows to promote some of the other gems on their lineup.

Also, we do think that season 2 should be done airing this year so that 2024 can be all about a potential season 3. Sure, that hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but doesn’t that feel like as close to a sure thing as you are going to find?

Is there any one thing you are most hoping for when it comes to a Severance season 2 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

