Outlander season 7 premiere date: Lining it up at Starz

While it may be a little while still before we have a super-clear sense of an Outlander season 7 premiere date over at Starz, there are a few things we can dive into already.

To be specific, we have more of a sense than ever now of the somewhat-natural order of things. We have season 2 of Power Book II: Ghost premiering next month, and there are more and more positive signs that another spin-off in Power Book IV: Force will be out in late May / early June.

Outlander has already been confirmed for summer, and we continue to believe that this is going to be early to mid-summer as opposed to August or September. After all, there are other series that Starz has poised for latter months of 2023, whether it be the third season of Hightown or Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The most likely situation for this show, at least per our vantage point, is that Outlander comes out in July, right around the midway point of Force season 2. Typically Starz doesn’t like multiple big hits on at the same time, but these are fairly different audiences so we don’t think they will mind all that much. We then are predicting that Hightown will come back once Force wraps up and after the fact, you’re going to have a chance to see Raising Kanan. Of course, this is just conjecture, but informed somewhat by what the network has done to date.

Another bit of evidence that we won’t be waiting until late summer to see Outlander season 7? Everything that we have seen them do so far! Remember that this is a network that has already shared a lot of teases for the upcoming season. They are marketing this show like one that will be back in late June or July, and not so much August or September.

