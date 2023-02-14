Outlander season 7 brings in Sinead O’Connor for opening credits

Just in case you wanted a fantastic Outlander season 7 treat for Valentine’s Day, we come bearing it courtesy of Starz!

This morning, the network revealed that the legendary Sinead O’Connor has been brought on board to contribute vocals for “The Skye Boat Song,” known as the iconic opening theme for the show. You can see the new opening credits now over at the link here. Note that there is still no specific season 7 premiere date for the show, though we anticipate it coming back during the summer. (At this point, we’re going to go ahead and circle July at least in pencil.)

In a statement about the new opening, here is what showrunner Matthew B. Roberts had to say:

“We are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song.’ Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about ‘Outlander.’ She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show.”

O’Connor’s voice does help to further distinguish this opening from all the others over the years. Every version of the show has had a distinct look and feel based on where things were in the story, whether it be Scotland, the Caribbean, or with Jamie and Claire in what is soon to be the United States of America. The Revolution will be an enormous part of the upcoming 16-episode season, which we know at this point is going to be the penultimate chapter of this story. Don’t be surprised if this season is split into halves, though we are sure more news on that will surface within the relatively near future.

