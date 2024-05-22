Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date: May update

With us now into the month of May 2024, what more can we say when it comes to an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date?

The first thing that we should really get to here is a pretty basic reminder that the series is coming back for more — but you may be waiting for a while. The series has a two-season order and is set to end after season 3, which will bring the story through just about all of its source material. Also, these two seasons will likely be shot either back-to-back or close to it … and nothing has kicked off from a production perspective yet.

What we’re trying to say in the end here is rather simple: It’s going to take a ton of time for Avatar: The Last Airbender to go from point A to point B, and there is not going to be any sort of major update over the course of May. Instead, we’d say you are lucky if we learn something more at all this year on a premiere-date front. Before the start of the fall you could hear more about filming, and that may be more or less it.

So, is a late 2025 premiere date feasible for season 2? Perhaps in theory, but we think the more likely scenario is that we’re looking at a 2026 launch for season 2 and then 2027 for season 3. With the two seasons being ordered together and with shooting happening the way it is, that should at least reduce some of the wait time. We just hope that the next two seasons simply takes what works about season 1 and evolves it. Obviously, expectations are sky-high since the original show is so well-regarded. If you aren’t going to match it, you have to hope to come at least somewhat close.

What do you most want to see moving into an Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 premiere date at Netflix?

Do you think season 3 will come shortly after? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

