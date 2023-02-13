Outlander season 7 premiere date: Any Valentine’s Day reveal?

Is there a chance we could learn something new about Outlander season 7 tomorrow, whether it be a premiere date or something else? Let’s just say that, at least for the time being, we have a reason for a certain amount of hope.

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and note the fact that there’s no guarantee Starz will release anything at all on Valentine’s Day. It just feels like an idea that makes a certain measure of sense. For starters, remember how romantic the Caitriona Balfe – Sam Heughan show is, and we know that in the past, the network has never shied away from presenting that. Why in the world would they? This is a series that does tend to provide you an epic love story that you don’t get anywhere else! This is why it makes sense that we get something tomorrow, whether it be news on the future or a featurette showing the Jamie / Claire love story … or maybe one that highlights Roger / Brianna or some of the other key relationships.

We do think the odds are favorable that something will come out … but the chances are pretty low that we’ll learn a premiere date. As for the reason why, it’s similar to why we didn’t get a reveal during the Super Bowl or any other recent events — honestly, we’re just too far away right now! Our hope is that there’s going to be a chance to get some sort of premiere date during the spring, given that “summer” is the only thing that has been specified right now. For a multitude of reasons Starz is taking their time, but we remain cautiously optimistic that we’re going to be seeing at least the first half of the 16-episode season by July.

After all, if the network premieres it later than that, they are just going to be left with a frustrated bunch of discerning fans. Remember for a moment here that most people know that the majority of the season has already been filmed, and at the very least the first eight episodes should be ready in plenty of time for July or even earlier.

