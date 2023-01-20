Outlander season 8: Why is it ending? Final season talk

Yesterday, the news first came out that Outlander season 8 is going to be the final one at Starz, and it’s easy to call this news emotional. From one vantage point, it’s easy to be full of gratitude that this show has been around for almost a decade. It is increasingly rare for shows to go longer than six seasons, let alone make it all the way to eight!

However, we know that there’s also some disappointment out there that we won’t be seeing a season for every book in the famed Diana Gabaldon series. It was never a guarantee that we would, and we’ve seen TV show adaptations stop short of bringing every book to screen before. One of the better recent examples of this was Poldark over on BBC One. The longer a show goes on, the harder and more expensive it is to keep bringing it back.

For Starz in particular, we certainly think that money may have played a role in the end of the series at this time. Remember that the network and parent company Lionsgate are in the process of a split, and there’s also the fact that Starz has never had full ownership of Outlander in the first place. In this era where a lot of networks and streaming services are cutting costs, there were going to be some casualties when it comes to long-running shows. Because Matthew B. Roberts and the team know in advance that season 8 is the end, they can craft a fitting end.

Also, Starz still gets a chance to continue the franchise with the Blood of My Blood prequel. This allows the network a chance to focus in more on some of the settings and places in season 1, and also likely tell a story that puts less of a dent in their pocketbook. We do think these things matter.

Rather than being bummed that the show is ending, though, why not go ahead and toast further the entire cast and crew? It remains remarkable that the series got to this place to begin with!

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you think about Outlander ending with season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







