Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Ellen Pompeo clarifies ‘final’ episode

As you prepare for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 to return on ABC next week, there’s one big selling point obviously out there for it. We are about to see the departure of Meredith Grey from Seattle!

With that being said, this doesn’t mean that Meredith is gone from the show for good. Some fans out there may be aware of this already — Ellen Pompeo, in addition to remaining on board as a narrator and executive producer, will be appearing in the upcoming finale. Who knows? There’s also a chance she could return here and there after the fact.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, this is something the actress emphasized further, noting that ABC may be somewhat misleading people with their promotion:

“For the record, it’s not really my final … It’s a little bit of a trick they’re playing on people.”

Even if this is a “little bit of a trick,” isn’t it also a somewhat understandable one? We’d argue so, even if that’s a fairly strange thing to say. Just think about it like this. Obviously, the folks at ABC want people to watch Meredith’s send-off, especially since it is the end of her as a full-time presence. They want to get it big ratings in the hopes that some people will stick around for the next chapter after the fact. It still remains to be seen if the show will succeed or not without Pompeo — there are a lot of great characters, but at a certain point, some people out there may decide that they’ve invested enough in this story.

Personally, we’re curious to see what the future holds with Grey’s Anatomy as a little more of an ensemble. Also, we know that some other familiar faces, like Kate Walsh, could be coming back here and there.

