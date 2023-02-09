Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, Feb. 9?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? We hardly think it comes as a shock that we’d like more of these shows. That’s especially the case now that we are in the month of February, especially since there have been teases about these two shows returning then for a good while.

Now, unfortunately, we do have to get some more bad news out there: We are going to see the medical drama and its spin-off still on a hiatus. Sure, we are getting near the end of the road of this break, but we’re not quite there yet. The plan is for both of these shows to come back on Thursday, February 23. In the case of their timeslot companion Alaska Daily, it’s going to be back a week later so that it can air straight through the rest of the season.

So what will be coming up within the Grey’s Anatomy universe? If you haven’t heard yet, the next episode for the Ellen Pompeo series will be her last. The title for that episode is “I’ll Follow the Sun,” and the synopsis below has a little more insight on that:

On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. The interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

Of course, we should note there is a lot of show coming without Meredith, and the challenge here will be convincing people to keep watching after the fact.

As for Station 19, we have seen some previews already making it (somewhat) clear what is going to be coming up next — a life-or-death situation for one Maya Bishop! Of course, we remain hopeful that she’s going to make it through this in one piece, but there are no guarantees.

