Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Is Justin Chambers returning as Alex?

As we await the return of Grey’s Anatomy season 19 to ABC later this month, why not dive into the rumor mill for a moment?

Yesterday, Justin Chambers — of course the iconic actor behind Dr. Alex Karev — posted a photo on Instagram of a coffee sleeve with Meredith, Webber, and Bailey featured front and center. It seems to be from the same photo shoot as the key art above, which makes us think that there’s a chance we could see the character back on the show again at some point. If nothing else, Chambers is embracing the show in a more public way than we’ve seen ever since his sudden and shocking exit.

To this day, the circumstances surrounding Justin’s departure remain unclear, but he did not appear on-screen in his final episode, where we learned that he went off to be with Izzie and their children, which he was not aware that they hand beforehand.

Unfortunately, this little tease from Justin does not mean that a Grey’s Anatomy encore is in the works here at all. According to a source over at TVLine, there is no truth to the rumor that Chambers is coming back. This just means that in the end, we have to be happy to see him reference the show at all.

Could a return still happen at some point?

We do think that this would be the sort of perfect, jaw-dropping moment that lifts a potential series finale to another level — though it remains to be seen when said finale will actually happen. While Grey’s Anatomy has yet to be renewed for a season 20, all signs indicate this is going to happen. Showrunner Krista Vernoff is exiting after this season, but there is some work being done already to find a replacement.

