Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 26?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the medical drama back alongside Station 19? Just as you would imagine, there is a good bit to get into here.

So where should we start? Well, the most natural place is outlining the schedule … and the unfortunate news that still comes with that. While it goes without saying that we would love to see more of these series and soon, the reality is that we’re still in the midst of a rather-long wait. The plan still remains for Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 to return on Thursday, February 23. The reason for this hiatus is that the network wants to avoid more of them down the road! When these series are back, you can expect solid runs of new episodes for most of the winter and spring. This should help both of them to get some momentum.

In the case of the medical drama, we think it is especially important — remember here that Ellen Pompeo is departing as a full-fledged series regular in the first episode back! To get some more news about that, we suggest that you check out the synopsis below:

As one chapter closes, a new one opens. Grey Sloan Memorial celebrates Meredith Grey as she says farewell to Seattle, when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c on ABC.

In the episode, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

Hopefully, we’ll have more news on the Station 19 part of the story in the relatively near future…

