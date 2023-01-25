Grey’s Anatomy season 19 showrunner to step down after finale

There are some big changes coming to the world of Grey’s Anatomy, and not just in regards to the exit of Ellen Pompeo.

In a new report today over at Deadline, it was confirmed that Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as showrunner of both this show and Station 19 at the end of their current seasons. There is already work underway in regards to finding a replacement / replacements, just in case you needed more evidence that a renewal for both of these shows is likely.

In a statement, here is what Vernoff (who previously had departed the medical drama for a stint before returning) had to say:

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four … The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated. The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week.”

Personally, we would be rather surprised if ABC / Disney brought in someone to run Grey’s Anatomy who is not already very much familiar with the show and its inner workings. For those wondering, original creator Shonda Rhimes is off the table, as she is now under an overall deal at Netflix and working on projects there. We don’t think that a showrunner change will lead to any sweeping change; the biggest one will happen as a result of losing Meredith Grey as an onscreen presence. We’ve seen the occasional episode without her before, but it is different knowing that the character will not be coming back. (There is talk that she will be on board for the finale, and Pompeo will remain a narrator and executive producer.)

