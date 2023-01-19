Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight, January 19, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are you going to be seeing this show and Station 19 back after the super-long hiatus?

We’d love to be able to present good news on both of these shows right now … but unfortunately, we still cannot. The medical drama and its firefighter counterpart are still on hiatus, and they’ve got a little more than a month until they return on February 23. This is without question a long wait, and one that we think and hope will be worthwhile.

Here’s the good news that we can share — a few more details about the return of Grey’s. Odds are, you’ve heard that this will be the final episode for Ellen Pompeo as a series regular, and this is a difficult pill to swallow. Over the course of it, you may shed a few tears! We at least have some more insight below that better sets the stage:

As one chapter closes, a new one opens. Grey Sloan Memorial celebrates Meredith Grey as she says farewell to Seattle, when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c on ABC.

In the episode, entitled “I’ll Follow the Sun,” it’s Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan Memorial and the doctors plan a goodbye surprise, while Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. Elsewhere, the interns compete to scrub in on Maggie and Winston’s groundbreaking partial heart transplant procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question. “I’ll Follow the Sun” is written by Krista Vernoff and directed by Debbie Allen.

As for Station 19…

Unfortunately, ABC hasn’t released any info about its official return as of right now, but we do think that Maya’s status is going to be a big piece of the puzzle. Is she going to be okay after the cliffhanger? We certainly hope so, but we’ll find out over time…

What are you most hoping to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows come back on the air?

