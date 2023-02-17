BMF season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Meech & Terry’s big move

We don’t think this will necessarily come as a big shock to anyone out there but moving into BMF season 2 episode 7 over on Starz, some huge stories are right around the corner!

So what are we talking about here? Let’s just say that we’re gearing up for a big storyline in “Both Sides of the Fence” that could put several characters in jeopardy. In particular, we’re talking about Meech and Terry as they travel out to get a connect … possibly with disastrous consequences.

Do we know that there’s a season 3 coming down the road? Yes, and that (plus this being based on a true story) probably do take a little bit of the drama away. With that in mind, our advice for you entering this episode is to just try to find a way to put yourself in the moment. We know that these two are going to do whatever they can to get their empire going strong, and they’ve shown already what they are willing to risk for it. What you are about to see is really just the two of them finding a way to pump the stakes up to 11.

Without further ado now, just go ahead and check out the BMF season 2 episode 7 synopsis with more information about the future:

In a risky move that could cost them their lives, Meech and Terry travel to St. Martin to steal K-9’s Columbian connect.

Now that we’re on the other side of that one-week break, it does feel like we’re going to see stories for the rest of the season without further interruption. Get prepared to see a few different things escalate and honestly, we’re very-much curious to see how certain aspects of this story are going to build from here on out.

Related – Get more news on the BMF season 3 renewal, if you didn’t know about it already

What are you most excited to see right now as we prepare for BMF season 2 episode 7 on Starz?

Share your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







