YOU season 4 episode 6 return date: Where is it on Netflix?

Are you looking for YOU season 4 episode 6 on Netflix today? The first half of the season dropped a week ago today, and of course the demand is there for more. How can it not be given what we just saw?

First and foremost, here’s a reminder of why your jaw may be on the ground … provided that you needed one. At the end of episode 5, it was revealed that Rhys is the Eat the Rich Killer, the person responsible for wrecking all of the havoc in London around Jonathan Moore / Joe Goldberg. All of a sudden, Penn Badgley has a different sort of obsession — albeit a reluctant one. Rhys is a real threat given how much he knows about him and how, almost surely, he could end up being his undoing. There may be some other things on the guy’s mind right now — take, for example, Kate — but he can’t focus on that for at least the time being.

Now, of course this is where we have to present the bad news. YOU season 4 isn’t being set up for a weekly release here. The second half of the story won’t be here until Thursday, March 9, and at that point we’ll see how the story concludes. We’ve already seen a teaser that highlights a few different things (including the return of Love Quinn?), and it’s possible the biggest reveals are still to come.

In addition to wanting to see the rest of this season, there are also some other questions — take whether or not we’re going to be getting a season 5. It goes without saying that we want more, and the ratings so far seem to justify it. Let’s just hope that it happens!

What are you most excited to see when it comes to YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

