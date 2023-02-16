The Flash season 9 episode 2 reveal: Who is Khione?

Following The Flash season 9 episode 2 on The CW, it seems like we have a chance to get to know Khione better.

With that being said, there is still a big question here — who is Khione, exactly? We don’t think everything is spelled out in the altogether-clearest fashion there, so let’s get into that for a moment, shall we? This is, effectively, a new character of sorts, someone who is a blank slate but also a reference to Dr. Thomas Snow in the past. There are roots to this, but her presence also created a harsh reality that both Caitlin Snow and Killer Frost are gone. That means that we’ve lost an original character on the show.

Is that reveal a little too rushed for our liking? A thousand percent, especially since Caitlin herself felt under-utilized over the past few years with the writers trying to develop both her and Frost at the same exact time. We know that this “new” Khione is here for a reason, but that may not be fully explained until we get a little bit closer to the end.

For the record, even Danielle Panabaker herself is surprised about how all of this went down. In a new interview with TVLine following tonight’s episode, here is some of what she had to say:

“I will say that it was surprising for me, especially so fresh on the heels of losing Frost … Due to the fact that all of a sudden, our episode order got reduced and we had such a shorter season, I do think everyone’s sort of forced to grieve Caitlin quickly.”

This quote does make us realize further that there were definite plans at one point for the final season to be a bit longer, and we have to look towards the new CW as the reason why that didn’t happen.

What did you think about the big Khione reveal at the heart of The Flash season 9 episode 2?

