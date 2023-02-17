Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 15: It’s personal…

As you prepare for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 15 on NBC next week, there’s one thing you should know. Yet again, there is a storyline about to arrive that Stabler has some sort of personal connection to. Why do terrible things keep happening to this guy at almost every turn? There’s another hard situation coming for Christopher Meloni’s character and this time around, it is tied to someone very much involved in his past.

To get a few more details all about what the story could entail here, check out the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 15 synopsis below:

02/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : After the daughter of Stabler’s former Marine buddy is kidnapped, the task force must help to settle a dangerous dispute between two rival biker gangs wrapped up in a deadly scheme. TV-14

By the time we get to the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we’re going to get a much better sense of how Elliot is going to be able to find this person — we know that stories on Organized Crime do at times tend to last a long period of time, but does that mean that this one has to? We don’t think so.

Another big thing to remember…

We know that this is a show that has a lot of hiatuses over the course of the season, so you can’t be altogether shocked that there is another one coming up after this one. There is no confirmed episode 16 air date as of this writing, as NBC is keeping their schedule for early March fairly ambiguous. Hopefully, we’re going to have a little more insight about that in the near future.

Also, hopefully we get some more news on a season 4 before too long! Don’t we all want that?

