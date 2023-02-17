Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime? Jet’s fate

Is Ainsley Seiger leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime following the events of this week’s all-new episode on NBC? Let’s just say this: If you are pretty worried about Jet’s future at the moment, we more than understand. We’re talking here about a familiar face and beloved part of the team, but also someone who went a little far in her attempts to prove herself.

The kidnapping of this character at the end of this past episode was a pretty dire moment for her, as she thought that she was going to be able to use her undercover skills well enough to achieve success. She almost did! However, the reality here remains that she is still relatively new and this and sometimes, it can take time to achieve the desired result. You have to exercise a little bit of patience, even when that is an altogether difficult thing to do.

At least we can say this: Entering tonight’s new episode, there was no evidence that we were going to be seeing the end of Jet’s story or that Seiger was going anywhere. Knowing Stabler and the rest of his team’s skill, there was a great opportunity for her to find her way back to the rest of the team. That’s what we were holding onto insofar as hope goes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

