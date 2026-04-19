The Gilded Age season 4 premiere date: An April 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to hear more about The Gilded Age season 4 between now and the end of April?

Obviously, we are aware of the fact that there is likely to be a wait still until the Christine Baranski – Cynthia Nixon show returns with new episodes. After all, production only recently kicked off, and that is a pretty-clear sign that there is so much more work to be done.

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So with all of this in mind, there is no point in dragging along the central statement here: You will be waiting for a while to see The Gilded Age back. Do not expect much news at all before April is over. We’ll be lucky to hear something more about filming and from where we stand, our feeling is that the best-case scenario is that it returns moving into the start of the new year. That gives the cast and crew plenty of time to film the next chapter and following that, all the necessary post-production after the fact. In the end, though, the most important thing to remember here is that HBO will have final season on the return date, and they could easily opt to hold onto it for some time.

As for what the story will look like moving forward…

For us personally, a lot of the attention is inevitably going to be on George and Bertha Russell, and for good reason. If the divorce is happening, is Bertha going to be able to apply much of her recent society work to herself? Are there going to be a few other unexpected roadblocks? For the time being anyway, these are at least some of the things that you have to wonder about.

Related – See even more news on The Gilded Age now, including more thoughts on the future

What are you most eager to see moving into The Gilded Age season 4 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

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