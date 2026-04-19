The Rookie season 8 episode 16 promo: Will Miles survive?

With The Rookie season 8 episode 16 coming to ABC in just a couple of days, it does seem fair to wonder about one thing in particular: Miles’ fate. After all, the promo for what is ahead shows the character getting shot!

So is he going to make it through what is to come? Well, at this point, there is a clear level of concern. You see a shooting happening in the final seconds of said promo and that’s it. There is no evidence of the aftermath and for now, that is going to give us some measure of hope that he ends up okay. This is one of those shows that does put people in danger a lot, so we cannot be surprised that they are doing it again here.

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As for what the other main story of this episode is going to be, let’s just say that it is quite chilling — after all, you have Liam Glasser at the center of it! This is someone who is a known antagonist for almost everyone and because of that, we imagine that they are mortified at the prospect of having to protect him. Yet, that is precisely what they are going to be tasked with doing in this very moment, and we will have to just wait and see what the end result ends up being here.

Of course, what we are worried about here is tied to Harper — and also the fact that a chill comes down our spine any time that the character even mentions her name. (Given that this show is often procedural, we do tend to think that there will be some resolution here by the time the hour wraps up.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie, including details on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 16 when it airs?

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