The Rookie season 8 episode 16 spoilers: Trust issues

There are a few things worth noting as we get closer to The Rookie season 8 episode 16 on ABC next week. First and foremost, there are only a few episodes left this season! We do tend to think that there are going to be some notable cases the rest of the way, but also larger questions on the future at the same exact time.

Ultimately, the upcoming story “Out of Time” seems to be focused in part on John Nolan having trust issues, meaning that there is a really different sort of test coming for his skills. We tend to think many of those are well-honed after so many years on the force but at the same time, this is the sort of job where every day is something new. We do think that the show loves to lean into the premise here that you are always a rookie in one way or another.

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If you want to get a few more updates now, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 8 episode 16 synopsis below:

Nolan is put to the test when he’s forced to protect a man he doesn’t trust. Meanwhile, Lucy and Celina follow a promising lead, and Lopez finds herself conflicted about Wesley’s new position. (TV-14)

Ultimately, our hope is that the Wesley story is one that is going to continue through the remainder of the season — the rest of this still feels up in the air. We are sure that the story is going to be building up to something huge come the finale, if for no other reason than the simple fact that the powers-that-be do love their cliffhangers. There is really no reason to think that we are going to be seeing something different now.

What do you want to see moving into The Rookie season 8 episode 16 when it arrives?

How do you think the finale could end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some more updates.

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