The Good Doctor season 6: The Good Lawyer pilot delayed a week

There are of course a number of things to be excited about moving into the rest of The Good Doctor season 6, and that includes a chance to dive into a somewhat new world.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, The Good Lawyer is the upcoming backdoor pilot starring Kennedy McMann as Jodi DeGroot, “the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm” upon taking a case from Dr. Shaun Murphy. The synopsis below offers a few more details as to what lies ahead here:

In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder. The episode is written by co-showrunners David Shore and Liz Friedman, and directed by Ruben Fleischer.

This episode will also feature Felicity Huffman, who is coming on board in the role of Jodi’s mentor / fellow attorney, someone who could end up being her own version of Dr. Glassman. Clearly, this is a show that is operating off of an established formula and that makes a lot of sense. We should also remind you that networks and streaming services alike right now are looking increasingly towards franchises, mostly as a means of ensuring that they can generate some good ratings from a property that is already known. There is no guarantee that this show gets a formal green light but if it does, we anticipate it premiering during the 2023-24 TV season.

McMann could also be bringing over to this series a pretty dedicated group of fans in her own right, given that she currently stars on another network show in Nancy Drew on The CW, which is returning with its final episodes later this year. Huffman, meanwhile, is best known for her work over on Desperate Housewives.

Related – Check out when you are going to see The Good Doctor back on the air with new episodes

What are you most hoping to see from The Good Doctor and its backdoor pilot later this year?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







