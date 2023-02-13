The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 return date hopes

Following what you see tonight on ABC, are you eager to get The Good Doctor season 6 episode 14 return date — or, score some more insight all about what could be coming?

We suppose that the first order of business here is pretty clear: Revealing that the Freddie Highmore series is not coming back on February 20. Given that we’ve had a nice little run since the return of The Bachelor to TV, we suppose that this was inevitably going to happen at some point. It’s just sad that it had to happen at this point, right? The idea seems to be to bring the show back on February 27, which could be incredibly important for another reason: What we’re building towards in March.

For those who are not aware as of this writing, there is the spin-off The Good Lawyer coming at some point next month — or, at the very least the pilot for it. There is no guarantee that the show ends up getting that green light for series, but ABC is going to try and set the stage. Kennedy McMann has already been booked as the star, and it’s going to turn out that Shaun Murphy will need a little bit of legal advice in it.

Before we get around to that, though, Shaun and the rest of the St. Bonaventure staff are going to have their own problems to deal with. We know that he and Lea are preparing to be parents and that is a part of their story … but there will also be some external conflicts spread out here and there. Where would this show be without some of those?

Let’s also hope that over the next few weeks, we also get more news on season 7 — we don’t need for there to be any drama there!

