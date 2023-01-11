The Good Doctor season 6: Nancy Drew star to play spin-off lead

While there is no guarantee that The Good Doctor season 6 is going to eventually have a spin-off, ABC is moving forward with casting for the backdoor pilot.

So where does that leave us today? Well, go ahead and consider the following. TVLine reports that Nancy Drew star Kennedy McMann is poised to star in The Good Lawyer as Joni DeGroot, described as “the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case … Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens.” (For those unaware, McMann has a personal connection to the character; she has obsessive compulsive disorder and chose acting as a way to cope with it as a young age.)

Shaun is in need of a certain measure of legal expertise, and Joni could end up being the person to provide that! The site also reports that former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is also poised to have a big role in the spinoff. Her role of Janet Stewart is described as “a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit. A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé. But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case.”

It’s clear from reading all of this that the Janet / Joni dynamic is similar to the Glassman / Shaun dynamic on The Good Doctor and that is probably the point. The backdoor pilot for this show will air later this year and after that, ABC will have some time in order to determine whether or not to pick up the project to series.

