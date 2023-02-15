Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: A little later?

If you do find yourselves wondering about an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date this week, we understand!

After all, should we go ahead and count the reasons why it is relevant? For starters, remember that Steve Martin was just in a prominent Pepsi commercial during Super Bowl Weekend. Meanwhile, we’re also getting a good bit of Paul Rudd doing publicity for the latest Ant-Man movie. For those who have not heard, he is gearing up to have a pretty significant storyline over the course of the third season as Ben — a.k.a. the guy who died in the closing minutes of the season 2 finale.

So is there anything new that we can tell you about season 3 in light of all of this? Well, primarily it’s to be patient as the cast and crew continue to get new episodes in the bank. We don’t expect Rudd to be in every episode, which probably allows him the time to do his press tour for the Marvel movie. Luckily, we do know that we’re getting Meryl Streep and we’re still shocked by that!

When you think about the production cycle for Only Murders in the Building season 2 and what we’re getting this time around, we do think we’re still set up for a start date this summer. However, it could be a month or so later than what we saw last year. Hulu could technically hold onto it even longer if they really wanted to, but we think it behooves them to get this out before the fall network TV season starts. Remember that there are more opportunities in the summer to garner attention and help viewers escape familiar routines, and we’re excited to see what Hulu decides on for a start date! It goes without saying that there will be a big campaign — the talent of the cast dictates as much.

