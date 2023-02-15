1923 season 1 episode 7 tease: ‘The Rule of Five Hundred’

If you’re feeling excited already for 1923 season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+, it is hard to really blame you. Just think about where we are in the show! We are getting so close to another new episode, and this is also the penultimate one for the season. Whatever happens here will almost certainly carry over to the finale, which will almost certainly carry over directly into season 2. We see no reason to think that anything is going to run differently from this at all.

So what can we say about episode 7 at present? It starts off with a simple title: “The Rule of Five Hundred.”

What does this title mean? We know that there is a method for photographing stars at night called the 500 Rule, but we can’t say that is altogether applicable to where we are in the story here … unless, somehow, Taylor Sheridan and the producers find a way.

Based on the promotional photos that we’ve seen for this episode right now, there are a couple of things that we’d advise you to watch out for right now. One of the biggest has to be the weather, which is going to make life so much harder for Jacob Dutton and the rest of the family in Montana — let’s just say that there’s a lot of snow that could be making their work so much harder than it would otherwise be.

Also, Spencer and Alex may not be in Montana as of yet when the episode picks up — heck, there’s certainly no guarantee that they will be there at the end. We are going to see them continue along their road to America, but there could be some more bumps in the road along the way. Be prepared for that — we’re hopeful that they will make it there, but this is all a remainder that travel in this era was far from easy.

How do you think most major events are going to play out entering 1923 season 1 episode 7?

