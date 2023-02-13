1923 season 1 episode 7: Will Spencer, Alex be in Montana?

As we get ourselves set for 1923 season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ this weekend, we know there’s potential for great stuff. Will we actually see Spencer and Alex in Montana at some point during it?

Given that there are only two episodes left this season, there’s an easy case to be made that the two characters are going to be there at some point before the end of the hour. Of course, you could also make the case that they arrive there at the end of the finale and with that, this becomes the tease that we’re left off on as we move into season 2.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Julia Schlaepfer unfortunately didn’t offer too much else about when the reunion is going to happen — though it does seem as though it will at some point:

I know, everyone is so impatient online. I want to get to Montana, too. I want her to meet the whole family. I can’t tell you, but it will take some time. They’ve got to cross the ocean and they have to cross the country.

Ultimately, this is a quote that does make us think that we’re not going to see this until the finale, and this is where we’re reminded that Taylor Sheridan probably had a two-season plan here from the start. When Spencer and Alex make it to Montana we’re going to have a story that is much more condensed when it comes to locations, and that also means more opportunities to see some of these characters bounce off of one another. Shouldn’t that prove exciting? It’s the perfect sort of tease that gets us amped-up for the next chapter, though it may take some time before we get around to actually seeing that on Paramount+.

