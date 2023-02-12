1923 season 1 episode 6: Are Spencer and Alex married?

Entering 1923 season 1 episode 6, we were very much wondering if Spencer and Alex were going to be able to survive the cliffhanger. Now, there is SO much more to talk about!

At the end of this week’s installment, we have what may arguably be the most romantic sequence that we’ve had across the entire Yellowstone series so far. After all, Spencer and Alex are now officially together — or, in her words, they are “one.” They had themselves an impromptu wedding after surviving the tugboat accident and beyond that, have a much safer passage back to America.

Given everything that these two characters have gone through, doesn’t it make all the more sense that they have a moment of happiness now? They seem to know each other on a deep level — or, at the very least, they know exactly what they want to know.

Ultimately, there is something so blissful and adventurous about these two, and you can make the argument that they will become the core of the ranch and the long-term future for a rather long period of time. Of course, with a lot of this passion also comes a great deal of pain, and you have to imagine that there are going to be a lot of stories to uncover when it comes to this over time. We don’t think that they are going to be as happy as we saw at the end of this episode forever, mostly because it feels impossible for that to ever be the case. We want to just see them continue to build on the bond that they have.

Of course, both of them also need to be prepared for some pretty big-time battles that are going to be coming up down the road here. Let’s just say that life moving forward is not going to be altogether easy in any shape or form.

