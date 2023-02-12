1923 season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

As we prepare for 1923 season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+ next week, there is absolutely a lot to be excited about!

So, where do we start? Well, we do think it’s worth noting where this one stands amidst the larger episode order — this is the last one leading into the finale! Whatever happens here is almost sure to set the stage for that, and we are preparing for plenty of action, drama, and chaos from start to finish.

So what are we most excited to see over the course of the episode? Let’s just say that seeing the next phase of things for Spencer and Alex should be exciting! Over the course of episode 6, we saw these two characters find a way to get safer passage … and also get married at the same time! This was clearly as positive a story for these two as they could’ve ever hoped for, and let’s just cross our fingers that there’s going to be some more positive stuff coming for them now as they look a little bit more towards their future. We do think there’s still conflict to come, but we’re going to be pretty darn annoyed with Taylor Sheridan if he kills one of them off before they arrive in Montana.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in this episode we’re anticipating that we are going to see a lot of drama at the ranch itself. We know that Jacob and Cara Dutton had a rough patch on this past episode, so let’s just hope that they can get more on the same page for good and unify. They’re going to need that to take on some of the threats to come. There’s a reason why Cara wants to have her nephew home, and it’s to tackle some of the major threats that are coming down the road.

