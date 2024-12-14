Malcolm in the Middle revival coming … with Bryan Cranston!

It feels like this has to be the most shocking TV news of the month, we are actually going to be seeing more of Malcolm in the Middle. Not only that, but multiple original stars of the show — including the iconic sitcom dad played by Bryan Cranston — are poised to return!

In a statement today, Disney+ confirmed the news that Cranston, plus Frankie Muniz and Jane Kaczmarek, are all going to be returning for what is a 4-episode revival. It has been 18 years since the series finale aired, so who is to say where some of these characters are going to be?

If you head over to this link, you can see the stars in a new announcement video. Meanwhile, Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis had the following to say about it:

“Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability … Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again. With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved — along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

Meanwhile, 20th Television president Karey Burke added the following:

“Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be. When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Honestly, four episodes feels perfect — it is enough for an update, but not so much that it feels like we’re just seeing more of what we already have. This will be a true event and hopefully a fun one.

