Outlander season 7 premiere date: What does recent news mean?

There’s no denying the fact that the past few days have been great when it comes to Outlander season 7 news courtesy of Starz.

So what have we learned? Think in terms of a wide array of exciting stuff! We had a chance to see, for starters, a brand-new version of “The Skye Boat Song.” Also, a new video featuring Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe discussing the relationship with Jamie and Claire. Some of this may have just been connected to Valentine’s Day, and the network trying to take advantage of a romantic time of the year by sharing news about a romantic TV couple.

Is there potentially another angle here, as well? You can argue as much, and that this is all further evidence that we are gearing up more for some sort of big premiere-date reveal in the near future. We do think something is coming … but we don’t think that we’re there just yet.

Typically, Starz has unveiled start dates for Outlander seasons at least two or three months in advance, and that does make us hopeful that we’ll be getting something more around April. “Summer” continues to be what the network is bandying about in various teases, but remember that this is a somewhat relative term. Remember that there’s been talk for weeks about Ted Lasso season 3 premiering in the spring, only for it then to get an actual start on March 15 — technically still winter. There is still a chance that see the Diana Gabaldon adaptation in mid-June … though we also contend that it could be late July or August. A lot of options are still currently on the table here.

For now, let’s just hope that the story for this epic 16-episode chapter of this story lives up to all of the hype that is out there.

