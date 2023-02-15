Outlander season 7: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on Jamie/Claire

Is the relationship between Jamie and Claire on Outlander one of the best on television right now? Well, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have their take!

Today, the folks at Starz released a new video (watch here) of the two actors talking about the relationship between the characters and what they mean to one another. They are very reliant on each other, passionate, and willing to challenge each other. They’re also willing to have a laugh and a smile here and there, which we think is as important to a good couple as just about anything. You gotta be there for each other in both the good and bad times!

For the past several years both Balfe and Heughan have seen fans root for these characters through thick and thin, and we imagine that the emotions surrounding The Frasers could be heightened over the next year or so. A lot of that is due to season 8 being the final one for Outlander and there being questions as to how the TV version of these characters (originally written by Diana Gabaldon) will be tied up. We’re going to miss them once the show is over, even if there are dozens of hours to look back fondly of after the fact.

This new video is coming out leading up to the season 7 premiere this summer. We know that from the very start of that season, Jamie and Claire are going to find themselves in a pretty precarious spot thanks to what happened at the end of season 6 … and that’s before we even get into what we’re going to see coming up. The American Revolution is still right around the corner, and Fraser’s Ridge is going to find itself thrown into it in a wide variety of ways.

